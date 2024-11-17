Street Signs: Derivatives on ice, markets stuck as clarity evaporates, more

Derivatives on ice: Regulatory chill brings temporary slowdown

Derivatives volumes are expected to decline this week due to two major changes taking effect. Starting Wednesday, the lot size for all index derivatives contracts will increase from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. Additionally, the weekly expiry will be limited to one benchmark per exchange. Market participants anticipate a one-third reduction in derivatives volumes due to these changes. “The intention is to reduce turnover on the derivatives exchange and discourage uninformed retail investors from entering the market. I expect an immediate 20-30 per cent drop in overall volumes, but this will be temporary. Some turnover will migrate to stock options, as the lot sizes are the same, and others will move to the index. Traders will adapt their strategies to the National Stock Exchange Nifty and the S&P BSE Sensex movements,” said the chief executive officer of a brokerage, who asked to remain anonymous.

Flatlining in the mist: Markets stuck as clarity evaporates Equity markets entered correction territory last week, with the National Stock Exchange Nifty and broader market indices — Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 — declining more than 10 per cent from their all-time highs. Rising inflation in India compounded the woes of investors already facing pressure from disappointing earnings and sustained foreign outflows. This week is expected to remain subdued, with no big triggers to sway the markets. “There isn’t much to look forward to this week, as the results season and US data are almost done. The dollar’s movement and US market trends will determine the market’s trajectory. We may need a few more sessions to form a temporary bottom. The Nifty’s key support and resistance levels are 23,345 and 23,960, respectively,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.