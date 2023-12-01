Jindal Saw, others settle matter; dispute resolution platform from April

Jindal Saw, Prithavi Raj Jindal and three others have settled a matter with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for a cumulative amount of over Rs 1.2 crore. The matter pertains to alleged violation in disclosure of shareholding pattern and delay in filing certain reports under listing norms and prevention of insider trading norms. Sebi had issued the show cause notice in the matter in February 2022. All the entities filed for the settlement in December last year. The High Powered Advisory Committee recommended the settlement amount. BS REPORTER