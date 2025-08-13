Jio BlackRock debut powers record July inflows in mutual fund NFOs

Mutual funds (MFs) recorded bumper inflows from fund launches in July, led by the debut offerings of JioBlackRock MF.

Thirty schemes completed their new fund offering (NFO) period last month, mobilising a total of ₹30,416 crore. Debt NFOs were the largest contributors, with five schemes drawing nearly ₹19,000 crore. This included ₹17,800 crore raised by three of JioBlackRock MF’s debut funds — Overnight, Liquid, and Money Market.

“Inflows in the liquid and money market segments were bolstered by launches — JioBlackRock Liquid Fund (₹8,917 crore) and JioBlackRock Money Market Fund (₹6,285 crore) — which garnered sizeable investments and contributed meaningfully to July’s strong headline flows,” said Nehal Meshram, senior research analyst at Morningstar India.

The July NFO mopup went past the previous high of ₹22,769 crore achieved in August 2021. This rebound in NFO activity followed six months of subdued investor interest in launches. In the first half of 2025, average monthly NFO collections were just ₹3,200 crore. Experts ascribe the weak inflows to equity market volatility and a lack of launches in popular equity categories. The NFO pipeline for the coming months is strong. Since July, fund houses have filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for nearly 50 NFOs, including 10 active equity and hybrid funds, which tend to attract higher investor interest at launch. Plans are also in place for fund-of-funds schemes, which invest across multiple funds — a segment seeing greater traction after taxation changes in 2024. A few of these have already hit the market in recent weeks.