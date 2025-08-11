Equity mutual fund inflows surges 81% to ₹42,702 crore in July, says AMFI

Inflow into equity mutual funds surged 81 per cent to Rs 42,702 crore in July, fuelled by contributions from thematic and flexi cap funds, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed on Monday.

Also, the latest fund infusion by investors marks the 53rd consecutive month of net inflows into the segment.

According to the data, equity-oriented mutual funds witnessed an inflow of Rs 42,702 crore in July, a sharp increase from Rs 23,587 crore inflow seen in the preceding month.

Within equity fund categories, Thematic Funds recorded the highest inflows in July, attracting Rs 9,426 crore, followed by Flexi Cap Funds (Rs 7,654 crore). In addition, Small Cap Funds (Rs 6,484 crore) and Mid Cap Funds (Rs 5,182 crore), Large & Mid Cap Fund (Rs 5,035 crore) registered robust inflows. Besides, Large Cap Funds saw net inflows of Rs 2,125 crore.