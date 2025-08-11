Equity mutual fund inflows surges 81% to ₹42,702 crore in July, says AMFI

Inflow into equity mutual funds surged 81 per cent to Rs 42,702 crore in July, fuelled by contributions from thematic and flexi cap funds, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed on Monday.
Also, the latest fund infusion by investors marks the 53rd consecutive month of net inflows into the segment.
According to the data, equity-oriented mutual funds witnessed an inflow of Rs 42,702 crore in July, a sharp increase from Rs 23,587 crore inflow seen in the preceding month.
Within equity fund categories, Thematic Funds recorded the highest inflows in July, attracting Rs 9,426 crore, followed by Flexi Cap Funds (Rs 7,654 crore). In addition, Small Cap Funds (Rs 6,484 crore) and Mid Cap Funds (Rs 5,182 crore), Large & Mid Cap Fund (Rs 5,035 crore) registered robust inflows. Besides, Large Cap Funds saw net inflows of Rs 2,125 crore.
Overall, the mutual fund industry experienced an infusion of Rs 1.8 trillion in July, higher than Rs 49,000 crore in June and Rs 29,000 crore in May.
The inflow has lifted the industry's assets under management to a record Rs 75.36 trillion as of July from Rs 74.4 trillion at the end of June.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
