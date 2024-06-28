Jubilant Ingrevia up 2% USFDA issues Zero observations for Bharuch unit

Jubilant Ingrevia stock surges: Shares of Shares of Jubilant Ingrevia soared as much as 2.20 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 528.35 per share on Friday.

The uptick in share price came after the company announced that the USFDA has issued Establishment Inspection report (EIR) with Zero 483 inspectional observations for the inspection performed in the April 2024 at our Manufacturing facility, Unit -1 located at Bharuch, Gujarat, India.

“We are pleased to share that our manufacturing site, Unit-1, intended for the manufacturing of Nutraceuticals & Dietary- Active ingredients for Human consumption in a GMP compliant facility located at Bharuch, Gujarat India has successfully undergone its maiden USFDA inspection with the outcome of zero 483 inspectional observations. This accomplishment reiterates our Company’s unwavering commitment to maintain highest quality and compliance standards. It is also testament to our entire team’s dedication and capability to achieve a common objective that reinforces our leadership position in delivering safe, effective and high-quality compliant products to our customers,” said Deepak Jain, CEO & Managing Director, Jubilant Ingrevia Limited.

Additionally, Jubilant Ingrevia mentioned that Unit-1, already GMP compliant and undergoing expansion as part of strategic capital expenditure, will enhance its capability to serve regulated markets. The facility aims to support growth in Nutraceuticals, Dietary Active Ingredients, Cosmetic Grade Applications, Drug Intermediates, and Custom Development & Manufacturing (CDMO) products for various industrial applications and human consumption.

Jubilant Ingrevia is recognised as a global provider of integrated Life Science products and innovative solutions, catering to Pharmaceutical, Nutrition, Agrochemical, Consumer, and Industrial sectors with a focus on delivering customised, high-quality products that meet stringent regulatory standards.

The market capitalisation of Jubilant Ingrevia is Rs 8,383.76 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 581.75 while its 52-week low is Rs 399.10 per share.

At 11:03 AM, shares of Jubilant Ingrevia were trading 1.82 per cent higher at Rs 526.35 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.36 per cent higher at 79,531.79 levels.