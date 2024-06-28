Stock Market Live: New highs; Sensex surges 400 pts, Nifty atop 24,100; RIL, Airtel lead

Stock market updates on June 28, 2024: Equity benchmark indices scaled fresh record highs in opening deals on Friday led strong gains in Reliance and Bharti Airtel, up 2 per cent each. Vodafone Idea too gained 3 per cent after Reliance Jio hiked tariffs by up to 25 per cent. The S&P BSE Sensex hit a high of 79,546, and was up 207 points at 79,435. The NSE Nifty tested the 24,100-levels, and was up 54 points.

Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Hindustan Unilever were the other key movers among the Sensex 30 shares. On the other hand, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank and Adani Ports slipped over 1 per cent each. In the broader market, the BSE MidCap index advanced 0.3 per cent, while the SmallCap gained 0.6 per cent. Global mood Overnight, the US market ended with up to 0.3 per cent gains a day ahead of the core PCE data - a preffered inflation guage by the Fed.

Near home in Asia, Nikkei jumped nearly 1 per cent, and Shanghai gained 0.5 per cen. Kospi and Taiwan advanced up to 0.3 per cent. Hang Seng, however, was down 0.1 per cent.