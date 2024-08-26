Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / KEC International share price zooms 9% on new order wins; check details

KEC International share price zooms 9% on new order wins; check details

KEC International share price soared up to Rs 916.95 per share, zooming 9.16 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade

Image via Shutterstock
<a href="http://www.shutterstock.com/pic-251674363.html" target="_blank">Image</a> via Shutterstock
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 10:47 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
KEC's shares in focus: KEC International share price soared up to Rs 916.95 per share, zooming 9.16 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intraday trade. The stock price jumped after the company won new work orders on Friday, worth Rs 1073 crore. 

The company bagged these orders in the transmission and distribution (T&D) and cables businesses, including projects in India, Saudi Arabia, Oman, UAE, and the Americas.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The projects include a 765 kV/400 kV transmission line order from a major private developer in India, 230/132 kV transmission line orders in Saudi Arabia and Oman, an upgrade of a 400 kV line in the UAE, and supply of towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas. 

Additionally, the cables division has obtained orders for various types of cables both domestically and internationally, the company said in an exchange filing. KEC International's year-to-date order intake has surpassed Rs 8,700 crore.

“The order in India T&D from a private developer has enhanced our presence in the India T&D market and further diversified our clientele. The significant orders across Saudi Arabia, Oman and the UAE have substantially expanded our International T&D order book in the Middle East. With these orders, our YTD order intake has surpassed Rs 8,700 crores, reflecting an impressive growth of 60 per cent compared to last year,” said  Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International.

The company is a global infrastructure EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) firm, operating across power T&D, civil, railways, urban infrastructure, renewables, oil & gas pipelines, and cables. 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 600pts, Nifty at 25,000; broader markets, all sectors barring media up

Interarch Building Products shares list at over 43% premium on BSE, NSE

Cyient stock rallies up to 4% on incorporating wholly owned subsidiary

Go Digit, Star Health extend rally after Jefferies initiates coverage

Dividend, Buyback today: These stocks will trade ex-date; Check FULL list


The company is executing projects in over 30 countries and has a presence in more than 110 countries, including EPC, supply of towers, and cables. It is the flagship company of the RPG Group.

It has a total market capitalisation of Rs 22,331.98 crore. The shares of the EPC major are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 122.78 times with an earning per share of Rs 6.84, according to the data available at BSE. 

At 10:41 AM; the share price of the company was trading 3.42 per cent higher at Rs 868.70 per share on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.79 per cent at 81,724 levels.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Ashoka Buildcon up 5% on emerging as lowest bidder for project of Rs 478 cr

Bikaji Foods stock hovers near 52-week high after co. acquires Ariba Foods

Mamaearth's parent Honasa Consumer clocks all time high; here's why

Zydus Life shares sink as analysts wary of 'premium' Sterling Biotech buy

NIIT zooms 29% in 2 days after Ramesh Damani, Promoters buy stake

Topics :Buzzing stocksKEC InternationalMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE NSEMarket news

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story