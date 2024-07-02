Kotak Mutual Fund lifts investment restrictions in its smallcap fund

Kotak Mutual Fund has lifted investment restrictions on its smallcap fund, citing stability in the category post the general elections.

On February 26, the fund house had said that investors can put in a maximum of Rs 2 lakh as lump sum each month and Rs 25,000 per month through the systematic investment plan (SIP) route. These restrictions were placed amid a sharp run up in smallcap stock prices and strong flow of fresh investments into them.

Concerns over valuations and liquidity had forced several fund houses, including ICICI Prudential, Tata and Nippon India, to limit inflows into smallcaps over the past 12-15 months.