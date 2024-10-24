KPIT Technologies share price plunges 14% today: Key factors behind fall

Shares of software development company KPIT Technologies plunged as much as 14.53 per cent to today’s low of Rs 1,395 on the BSE during intra-day deals on Thursday. A combined total of 0.77 million shares of KPIT Technologies worth around Rs 1,141.62 crore exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE today.

The fall in the stock price came on the back of the company's mixed Q2FY25 results, announced on October 23. Along with the earnings, the company also announced that its board had approved raising funds of up to Rs 2,880 crores, or an equivalent amount thereof, in one or more tranches.

During Q2 FY25, the company’s consolidated net profit remained unchanged at Rs 204 crore on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis. Revenue jumped 4 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 1,471 crore from Rs 1,365 crore reported in the first quarter of FY25. The company's consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 4 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 301 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 289 crore reported in Q1 FY25.

Commenting on the performance of Q2 FY25, Kishor Patil, Co-founder, CEO, and MD of KPIT, said, “The mobility industry, specifically the automotive sub-vertical, has been under pressure to keep up with changing regulations, reduce the cost of vehicles, and meet the demands of ever-changing consumer preferences in recent times. We continue to prioritise investments in technology and markets ahead of demand to help our T25 clients stay on the cutting edge of technology and competitiveness. Based on this, we reiterate our revenue growth and profitability outlook for the full year. We have taken an enabling board resolution for fund-raising in view of some of the strategic opportunities that are on the horizon. The actual fundraise will happen only when some of these potential prospects are in advanced stages of discussion.”

KPIT Technologies is a leading independent software development and integration partner helping mobility leapfrog towards a clean, smart, and safe future. With around 13,000 employees across the globe specialising in embedded software, AI, and digital solutions, KPIT accelerates its clients’ implementation of next-generation technologies for the future mobility roadmap.

As of October 24, 2024, KPIT Technologies commands a market capitalisation of Rs 39,384.87 crore, and is a constituent of the BSE 500 index.

KPIT Technologies shares have dropped nearly 20 per cent in the last one week, and 13.55 per cent in the last one month, and 3.67 per cent year-to-date. However, the IT stock has offered a return of 25 per cent in the last one year to its investors.

The company’s shares have a 52-week range of Rs 1,928.75 - 1,092.90 on the BSE, as of today.

At around 1:04 PM on Thursday, KPIT Technologies shares were trading at Rs 1,436.65, down 11.98 per cent from its previous close of Rs 1,632.25 on the BSE.

Meanwhile, the benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are also trading in negative territory. The Sensex was quoted at 80,053.86, down 28.12 points or 0.04 per cent, and Nifty50 at 24,400.75, down 34.75 or 0.14 per cent.