KRN Heat Exchanger makes bumper trading debut, increases 2.2 times

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration, a component manufacturer for the air-conditioner industry, saw its market value more than double during their trading debut on Thursday. After hitting a high of Rs 513 and a low of Rs 450, the stock finished at Rs 478.5, up Rs 258.5, or 2.2 times over its issue price of Rs 220. The gains came despite a selloff in the overall market. The stellar listing follows a strong debut for KRN’s shares during its maiden share sale.

Sebi reduces trading size of privately placed Invits



The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has drastically reduced the trading lot size of privately placed infrastructure invest­ment trusts (Invits) to Rs 25 lakh in a bid to boost investors’ particip­ation and increase liquidity of such investment vehicles. The current trading lot for secondary market trading for privately placed Invits is set at Rs 1 crore. Further, if the Invit invests at least 80 per cent of its asset value in completed and revenue-generating assets, then the trading lot is Rs 2 crore. PTI