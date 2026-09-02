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Home / Markets / News / KSB Ltd, Stove Kraft: HDFC Securities sees bullish setup on charts

KSB Ltd, Stove Kraft: HDFC Securities sees bullish setup on charts

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities has recommended buying two stocks today -- KSB Ltd and Stove Kraft

stocks to buy today
KSB Ltd, Stove Kraft: HDFC Securities sees bullish setup on charts
Vinay Rajani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 8:15 AM IST
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Disclaimer: This article is written by Vinay Rajani, senior technical and derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.
 
Nifty strategy: Nifty declined for the second straight session, falling 24 points to close at 24,055. The 24,200–24,250 band is likely to continue acting as strong resistance, where multiple moving averages are clustered. A sustained close below 24,000 could drag the index toward the next support band of 23,823–23,890.
 
A band of 24,200 to 24,250 would continue to serve as a strong resistance for the index, where multiple moving averages are clustered. A sustainable level below 24000 could drag the index towards the next support band of 23,823-23,890.   CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates
 
KSB Ltd
 
Rating: Buy; CMP: ₹828; Stop loss: ₹790; Target: ₹890
 
KSB Ltd has broken out from the narrow consolidation that was held for the last three weeks. The price rise is accompanied by a rise in volumes. The stock is placed above the 20 DEMA, which indicates a bullish trend on the short-term time frame. The daily RSI has been sustaining above 50. 
 
Stove Kraft 
 
Rating: Buy; CMP: ₹847; Stop loss: ₹798; Target: ₹900
 
Stove Kraft has broken out from the narrow consolidation which was held for the last ten weeks. The price rise is accompanied by a rise in volumes. The stock is placed above all key moving averages. Daily RSI has been sustaining above 50. The daily MACD is placed above the equilibrium and signal line.
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First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 8:15 AM IST

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