KSB Ltd, Stove Kraft: HDFC Securities sees bullish setup on charts

Disclaimer: This article is written by Vinay Rajani, senior technical and derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Nifty strategy: Nifty declined for the second straight session, falling 24 points to close at 24,055. The 24,200–24,250 band is likely to continue acting as strong resistance, where multiple moving averages are clustered. A sustained close below 24,000 could drag the index toward the next support band of 23,823–23,890.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates A band of 24,200 to 24,250 would continue to serve as a strong resistance for the index, where multiple moving averages are clustered. A sustainable level below 24000 could drag the index towards the next support band of 23,823-23,890.