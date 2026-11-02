Cyclone Murasu: Andhra braces for landfall; schools shut in three states

Cyclone Murasu has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, prompting authorities in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha to step up preparedness ahead of its expected landfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast winds of 100–110 kmph along the southern Andhra Pradesh coast, while extremely heavy rainfall is likely across several states.

Schools and colleges have been closed in several districts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, while parts of Odisha have also announced closures as a precautionary measure. Telangana has issued orange and yellow rainfall alerts for multiple districts.

How did Cyclone Murasu form?

The weather system originated as a well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the Andaman Sea.

According to the IMD, the system moved west-northwestwards and concentrated into a depression at 11:30 am on October 31. It subsequently intensified into a deep depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal during the early hours of November 1.

Moving further west-northwestwards at around 23 kmph, the deep depression intensified into Cyclonic Storm Murasu at 11:30 am on November 1 over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal.

The system subsequently strengthened into a severe cyclonic storm by the early hours of November 2.

Murasu, which means 'war drum', is a name contributed by India under the regional cyclone-naming system.

Where is Cyclone Murasu now and where will it make landfall?

IMD said Murasu was approximately 260 km east-northeast of Chennai, 290 km east-southeast of Nellore, 320 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam and 330 km southeast of Ongole.

According to IMD's National Bulletin, issued at 5 am on November 2, the cyclone is likely to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole, between 11:30 pm on November 2 and 4 am on November 3.

Wind speeds along the Andhra Pradesh coast are forecast to increase to 100–110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph, around the time of landfall.

Which states will be affected by Cyclone Murasu?

The impact of Murasu is expected to extend beyond Andhra Pradesh, with the IMD forecasting heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Andhra Pradesh: Coastal Andhra Pradesh is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, with extremely heavy rainfall at some places on November 2 and 3.

Tamil Nadu: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely on November 2 and 3. Chennai and Tiruvallur are among the districts under an orange alert.

Telangana: Heavy rainfall is forecast between November 2 and 4, with extremely heavy rainfall possible at some places on November 3.

The state has issued orange alerts for Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy. Yellow alerts have been issued for Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri.

Odisha: South Odisha is likely to receive heavy rainfall on November 2, with the intensity expected to increase on November 3 and 4.

Chhattisgarh: South Chhattisgarh is likely to receive heavy rainfall on November 2, followed by very heavy rainfall on November 3 and 4.

Schools shut in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha

Authorities have announced school and college holidays in several districts as a precautionary measure.

In Tamil Nadu, Chennai and Tiruvallur district administrations have declared a holiday for schools and colleges on November 2 in view of the rainfall warning.

In Andhra Pradesh, schools and colleges have been closed in NTR, Palnadu, Nellore and Gudur districts. Some institutions may also be used as temporary cyclone shelters, while teaching and non-teaching staff have been directed to remain available for emergency duties.

In Odisha, Malkangiri district has announced the closure of schools and colleges from November 2 to 4.

How long will Cyclone Murasu last?

The cyclone is expected to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between late November 2 and early November 3. However, its impact is likely to continue for several days after landfall.

According to the IMD's forecast, Murasu is likely to weaken into a cyclonic storm by November 3 morning, with wind speeds falling to 80–90 kmph, gusting up to 100 kmph.

By late November 3, it is expected to weaken further into a deep depression, with wind speeds of 50–60 kmph. By the morning of November 4, the system is forecast to weaken into a depression.

Rainfall activity is likely to continue over parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha and Chhattisgarh through November 4, even as the cyclone loses intensity.

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the affected areas of the Bay of Bengal and along the Andhra Pradesh, north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts during the warning period. Residents in vulnerable coastal and low-lying areas have been advised to follow local administration instructions and remain indoors during severe weather.