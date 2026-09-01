GIFT dual-listing plan gathers pace; Sebi, IFSCA talk with stakeholders

Plans to allow listed Indian companies to raise capital from global investors through dual listing at GIFT City are gathering pace, with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) holding multiple meetings last month to work out the contours of the framework.

The discussions, which began more than two years ago, are now focusing on key modalities of the proposed framework, including potential changes to Sebi regulations governing listing, insider trading, buybacks and takeovers, sources said.

The committee discussing the measures includes members of both the regulators and market infrastructure institutions (MIIs).

According to sources, companies may be allowed to raise capital from non-residents and other global investors in dollar denominations. Domestic investors, however, may not be allowed to trade in these securities listed on international exchanges at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, or GIFT City.

“Indian listed companies are required to maintain at least 25 per cent minimum public shareholding under the domestic framework. IFSC separately prescribes its own minimum public offer requirements,” said Rajul Bohra, Partner, JSA Advocates & Solicitors. However, shares held by investors on the IFSC platform may not count toward the domestic public shareholding threshold because the existing definition was drafted with domestic depository receipts in mind, not direct equity listings on IFSC exchanges, she added.

The authorities are also looking at how the capital raised will be monitored, with custodians at GIFT City likely to play a key role. Other areas under consideration include minimum public float, currency fluctuations, depth of investor participation and tax implications.

“Sebi has raised several issues — from price variations to the minimum public float. There are various other genuine concerns that need to be addressed before allowing dual listings,” said a source aware of the developments.

Besides, the free float of a dual-listed company could end up getting fragmented across two independently measured pools.

The discussions follow the direct listing framework announced in 2023 and implemented in 2024. An expert committee had also submitted its report on the implementation of the framework nearly two years ago.

Legal experts added that Sebi’s regulations may take primacy as the companies are already listed on domestic exchanges. It will require robust data sharing between both the regulators along with strong surveillance to cover trading activity on both the platforms.