GIFT dual-listing plan gathers pace; Sebi, IFSCA talk with stakeholders

While consultants highlight that tax-related matters fall outside Sebi’s purview, these will need to be clarified by the government at the GIFT-IFSC.
“The foreign-currency nature of the IFSC market also raises FEMA, taxation and accounting considerations. The framework should provide clarity on the treatment of proceeds from the IFSC issuance, repatriation, foreign exchange conversion, capital gains, withholding taxes and reporting requirements,” said Shivank Arora, Associate Partner at Alpha Partners.
Last month, the IFSCA proposed allowing companies to list their equity shares directly on the stock exchanges in GIFT City without any public offer.
Under the draft framework, issuers not listed in India or abroad can list directly if they meet at least one of three financial criteria: Minimum operating revenue of $20 million, pre-tax profit of $1 million, or a post-listing market capitalisation of $50 million.