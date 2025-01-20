Last Day! Stallion India IPO ends today; subscription at 77x, GMP up 48%

Stallion India IPO Day 3: Stallion India IPO has seen a robust demand, with the issue being subscribed 77.13 times on Day 3 (last day) by 12:15 PM.

Non-institutional investors (NIIs) have shown major interest in Stallion India IPO , subscribing at 216.08 times, while Retail investors have subscribed at 60.31 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), meanwhile, have subscribed 2.35 times.

Meanwhile, on Day 2, Stallion India IPO was subscribed 32 times.

Stallion India plans to use funds for meeting incremental working capital requirements; financing capital expenditure for the semiconductor and specialty gas debulking and blending facility in Khalapur, Maharashtra; financing capital expenditure for the refrigerant debulking and blending facility in Mambattu, Andhra Pradesh; and supporting general corporate purposes.

Stallion India IPO GMP

Stallion India IPO grey market premium (GMP) is Rs 43, indicating a listing gain of 47.78 per cent over the upper band of the issue price.

Stallion India IPO details

Stallion India's IPO is a book-built issue aiming to raise Rs 199.45 crore. The issue comprises a fresh issue of 1.79 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 160.73 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.43 crore shares, amounting to Rs 38.72 crore.

The bidding for the Stallion India IPO commenced on January 16, 2025, and will conclude today, January 20, 2025. The price band for the Stallion India IPO has been set between Rs 85 to Rs 90 per share.

The minimum lot size required for an application is 165 shares, with a minimum investment amount of Rs 14,850 for retail investors. For small Non-Institutional Investors (sNII), the minimum investment is 14 lots, comprising 2,310 shares and amounting to Rs 2,07,900. Meanwhile, for big Non-Institutional Investors (bNII), the minimum investment required is 68 lots, totaling 11,220 shares and amounting to Rs 10,09,800.

Stallion India IPO allotment, listing date

The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, January 21, 2025. The IPO is set to be listed on both the BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date scheduled for Thursday, January 23, 2025.

Sarthi Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager, while Bigshare Services is the registrar for the Stallion India IPO issue.

Should you subscribe?

Anand Rathi recommends subscribing to Stallion India IPO for the long-term, citing its strong market position with a 10 per cent share in the fluorochemicals industry and major growth potential driven by strategic expansion. The IPO is fairly valued at a price-to-earnings (P/E) of 48x on FY24 earnings, with promising scalability and industry tailwinds.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Broking highlights the company’s steady financial growth, with total income and net profits rising over the past three years. In H1FY25, it reported a net profit of Rs 16.57 crore on an income of Rs 141.53 crore. The IPO is valued at a P/E of 21.53 based on FY25 projections and 48.39 on FY24 earnings. With improving profit margins and a shift towards high-margin products, the issue appears reasonably priced and suitable for medium to long-term investment.