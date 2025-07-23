Home / Markets / News / Lodha, Oberoi shares fall as institutions sell over ₹3,000 cr worth stake

Lodha, Oberoi shares fall as institutions sell over ₹3,000 cr worth stake

Two institutional investors launch clean-up trade in real estate companies

Shares of Lodha ended 5.6 per cent lower at ₹1,361 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 10:27 AM IST
Shares of Lodha Developers and Oberoi Realty dropped on Wednesday as institutional investors offloaded significant stakes in the Mumbai-based realty majors.
 
Shares of Lodha last traded 5.6 per cent lower at ₹1,361 on the NSE, where nearly shares worth almost ₹2,000 crore changed hands. Meanwhile, Oberoi Realty fell 3.15 per cent to ₹1,768 on the BSE, where nearly ₹2,100 crore worth of shares were traded.
 
According to investment banking sources, two institutional investors launched a “clean-up trade” in Lodha and Oberoi. The identities of the sellers could not be confirmed. A clean-up trade is when an investor sells its entire holding in the company.
 
In the case of Oberoi, the investor was looking to offload about 11 million shares, or a 3 per cent stake at a floor price of ₹1,753.2. In the case of Lodha, the investor had put on the block about 9.8 million shares, or a 1 per cent stake at a floor price of ₹1,384.6.
 
Both the block deals were handled by Goldman Sachs.
 
Lodha Developers is valued at ₹1.35 trillion, while Oberoi has a market capitalisation of ₹64,200 crore.
 

Lodha GroupLodha DevelopersOberoi groupMarkets

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

