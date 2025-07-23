Lodha, Oberoi shares fall as institutions sell over ₹3,000 cr worth stake

Shares of Lodha Developers and Oberoi Realty dropped on Wednesday as institutional investors offloaded significant stakes in the Mumbai-based realty majors.

Shares of Lodha last traded 5.6 per cent lower at ₹1,361 on the NSE, where nearly shares worth almost ₹2,000 crore changed hands. Meanwhile, Oberoi Realty fell 3.15 per cent to ₹1,768 on the BSE, where nearly ₹2,100 crore worth of shares were traded.

According to investment banking sources, two institutional investors launched a “clean-up trade” in Lodha and Oberoi. The identities of the sellers could not be confirmed. A clean-up trade is when an investor sells its entire holding in the company.