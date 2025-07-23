Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock zooms 20%, nears record high. Do you own?

InfoBeans Technologies share price today

Shares of InfoBeans Technologies hit a 52-week high of ₹540.90, and were locked at the 20 per cent upper circuit on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade after the company reported a strong set of earnings for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY25). In the past seven trading days, the smallcap stock has rallied 47 per cent.

The stock price of this global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-led software engineering company surpassed its previous high of ₹500.45 touched on August 29, 2024. It was trading close to its all-time high of ₹ 578 hit on December 5, 2022, the BSE data shows.

The counter saw huge trading volumes, with a combined 330,000 equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. There were pending buy orders for a combined 216,000 equity shares, the exchange data shows. Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held over 4 per cent holding in Infobeans Technologies Investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held 1.06 million equity shares or 4.38 per cent stake in InfoBeans Technologies at the end of June 2025 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows. Check List of Q1 results today According to information available, Mukul Mahavir Agrawal holds over 1 per cent holding in other notable listed companies, including BSE, Neuland Laboratories, Radico Khaitan, Nuvama Wealth Management, PTC Industries and LT Foods.

InfoBeans - Q1 results InfoBeans Technologies announced results for the first quarter of FY2025-26 (Q1FY26), showcasing substantial growth in its profit. Revenue grew a 23 per cent year-over-year (YoY) at ₹124 crore while profitability significantly improved, with an 89 per cent boost in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) at ₹36 crore and a remarkable 200 per cent leap in profit after tax (PAT) at ₹23 crore compared to the same period last year. The management said demand across all geographies contributed to revenue growth and cost optimization efforts led to improvement in EBITDA and PAT. During the quarter, InfoBeans signed 6 new clients, out of which 3 of them are large enterprise clients and onboarded 67 new team members. The management said the company continues to invest aggressively in sales efforts, high-growth teams, and its focus on large enterprise clients.

InfoBeans - Outlook InfoBeans Technologies' strong alliances with leading cloud platforms like Salesforce and ServiceNow, investments in AIbased technologies, and a talented engineering team enables the company to deliver outcome-driven solutions. This approach has resulted in 95 per cent of the company’s clients returning to it for additional work each year. Rising demand for AI, cloud, and cyber security services, expanding into tier-2 cities to optimise talent acquisition and costs, increased investments by Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India, growing adoption of digital transformation across industries, higher growth potential compared to larger IT firms and agility and flexibility of mid-sized IT firms to quickly adapt to client needs are likely to drive the company’s growth.