The latest decline of around 35 per cent played out in late January 2026 when the yellow metal touched a lifetime high of $5,595 per ounce. It was trading around $3,526 an ounce on Wednesday. Meanwhile, silver also experienced significant volatility, now down 65 per cent from its all-time high of $121.7 a troy ounce to $40.3 on Wednesday evening.

“Historically, gold has experienced prolonged periods of underperformance, sometimes lasting years or even decades. However, since 2015-16, it remained in bull territory, and any corrections would see recovery largely by the end of the year,” said Sanjiv Arole, senior bullion analyst. “The current phase is unusual. While geopolitical uncertainty typically drives safe-haven demand for gold, rising oil prices fuel inflation. These have kept interest rates elevated and strengthened the dollar. Higher yields and a stronger dollar put pressure on gold, outweighing its safe-haven appeal,” Arole added.