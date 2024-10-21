Lower production cost to support margins of Hindustan Zinc's stock

During the September quarter (Q2FY25), Hindustan Zinc’s (HZL’s) revenue was reported at Rs 8,300 crore (up 22 per cent year-on-year or Y-o-Y, and 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter or Q-o-Q), marginally above consensus.

Operating profit stood at Rs 4,100 crore (up 31 per cent Y-o-Y and 5 per cent Q-o-Q), also a small beat. The operating profit margin was 50 per cent, up from 48.5 per cent in Q1FY25.

Zinc cost of production (CoP) for Q2FY25 stood at $1,071 (Rs 89,686) per metric tonne (MT) (down 5 per cent Y-o-Y and 3 per cent Q-o-Q).