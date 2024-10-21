Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / FPIs up exposure in Indian metals and mining companies, shows data

FPIs up exposure in Indian metals and mining companies, shows data

FPI shareholding in state-owned Nalco and Coal India has risen 54 bps each, while that in Hindustan Copper has jumped 130 bps

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment
Photo: Shutterstock
Samie Modak
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 6:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have raised their shareholding in domestic metals and mining companies this year amid a world-beating rally in their stock prices. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the FPI holding in Vedanta has increased 371 basis points (bps) to 11.9 per cent. Shares of Anil Agarwal group firm have surged 84 per cent this calendar year. Likewise, FPI shareholding in state-owned Nalco and Coal India has risen 54 bps each, while that in Hindustan Copper has jumped 130 bps. Hindustan Zinc (HZL), Jindal Steel and Hindalco are other companies in this space to see an increase in FPI shareholding.

What has piqued this interest? For one, stocks in metals and mining pack have been among the best-performers not just domestically, but globally as well. Shares of global mining majors BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Glencore are down over 12 per cent each this calendar amid uncertain outlook for the China economy.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Domestic companies have benefitted from robust production this fiscal. According to the data released by the Ministry of Mines, iron ore production increased to 98 MMT April-July 2024 from 90 MMT during the same period last year. Manganese ore production too jumped by 18.2 per cent from 1.1 MMT to 1.3 MMT during this period.

Domestic companies are also seen benefiting from the country’s substantial mineral deposits and cost benefits. For example, at $1,100 per tonne, the zinc production for HZL is among the lowest globally. Experts also say government initiatives like the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), the PM Gati Shakti Mission and overall infra development are expected to buoy the demand for raw materials like coal, iron ore, and steel.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Waaree Energies IPO subscribed 3.3x on day 1; Groww FY24 topline doubles

Market Close Highlights, Oct 21: Sensex, Nifty end in red after choppy session; HDFC Bank gains 2.6%

MCX hits new peak on healthy Q2 results; stock zooms 406% in 17 months

UltraTech Cement shares slip as Q2 net profit plunges 36% to Rs 820 crore

TD Power up 4% on inking deal to supply traction motors to European markets

Topics :stock market tradingForeign portfolio investorminersmines auction

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story