Stocks to buy today, September 15 - Recommendations by Osho Krishan, Angel One

NSE Scrip: Astra Microwave Products

View: Bullish

Last Close: ₹1,085

Astra Microwave Products has shown a strong movement in the last trading session, bouncing off the cluster of its short-term EMAs on the daily chart and supported by high trading volumes. Recently, the stock has retraced to the neckline of the breakout, aligning with the 20-week EMA, suggesting it is likely to regain momentum. Additionally, the alignment of momentum indicators, along with a positive crossover in the 14-week RSI, indicates the potential for sustained momentum in the near future.

Hence, we recommend to 'BUY' Astra Microwave around ₹1,080-1,070 | Stop-loss: ₹1,000 | Target price: ₹1,200-1,240 NSE Scrip: Lupin View: Bullish Last Close: ₹2,043 Lupin has recently undergone a notable resurgence, marked by a multi-week breakout observed on the daily chart. The stock has ascended above the 200-day SMA, and has also demonstrated a positive crossover between the 20-day and 50-day DEMA. Furthermore, the stock has displayed early indicators of a trend reversal on the SuperTrend indicator, bolstering the bullish outlook. In addition, the MACD signal line has experienced a positive crossover near the zero line, which contributes to the overall bullish sentiment.