Home / Markets / News / Lupin, Astra Microwave among top analyst bets; check target, stop-loss

Lupin, Astra Microwave among top analyst bets; check target, stop-loss

Stocks to buy: Astra Microwave Products has shown a strong movement in the last trading session, while Lupin has recently undergone a notable resurgence

Stocks to buy today, September 15
Stocks to buy today, September 15
Osho Krishan Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 7:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Stocks to buy today, September 15 - Recommendations by Osho Krishan, Angel One

NSE Scrip: Astra Microwave Products

View: Bullish
Last Close: ₹1,085
 
Astra Microwave Products has shown a strong movement in the last trading session, bouncing off the cluster of its short-term EMAs on the daily chart and supported by high trading volumes. Recently, the stock has retraced to the neckline of the breakout, aligning with the 20-week EMA, suggesting it is likely to regain momentum. Additionally, the alignment of momentum indicators, along with a positive crossover in the 14-week RSI, indicates the potential for sustained momentum in the near future. 

Hence, we recommend to 'BUY' Astra Microwave around ₹1,080-1,070 | Stop-loss: ₹1,000 | Target price: ₹1,200-1,240

NSE Scrip: Lupin

View: Bullish
Last Close: ₹2,043
 
Lupin has recently undergone a notable resurgence, marked by a multi-week breakout observed on the daily chart. The stock has ascended above the 200-day SMA, and has also demonstrated a positive crossover between the 20-day and 50-day DEMA. Furthermore, the stock has displayed early indicators of a trend reversal on the SuperTrend indicator, bolstering the bullish outlook. In addition, the MACD signal line has experienced a positive crossover near the zero line, which contributes to the overall bullish sentiment.

Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' Lupin around ₹2,030-2,020 | Stop loss: ₹1,920 | Target: ₹2,150-2,160

 
(Disclaimer: Osho Krishan is senior analyst of technical & derivatives at Angel One. Views expressed are his own.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Equity tag for Reits likely to boost new launches, deepen market

Politics drive investment divide across Southeast Asia's top markets

Premium

Once hybrid orphan, Reits now wear equity colours in mutual fund space

Premium

Foreign portfolio investors pull the ripcord, trade winds to blame

Premium

Street Signs: Nifty hot streak meets Fed test; cash turnover hits 6-mth low

Topics :Stock MarketMarket technicalsMarketstechnical callsStock PicksBuzzing stocksAstra Microwave ProductsLupinStocks to buy

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 6:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story