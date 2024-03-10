Home / Markets / News / Macroeconomic data, global trends to drive mkt trends this week: Analysts

Macroeconomic data, global trends to drive mkt trends this week: Analysts

Besides, trading activity of foreign investors, movement of global oil benchmark Brent crude and rupee-dollar trend would also influence trading in equities

Stock markets were closed on Friday for Mahashivratri | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2024 | 10:30 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In a data-packed week, the domestic macroeconomic figures -- industrial production and inflation numbers -- along with global trends would dictate trends in the equity market this week, analysts said.

According to experts, markets may face volatile trends due to high valuations. Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit their fresh record peaks on Thursday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Besides, trading activity of foreign investors, movement of global oil benchmark Brent crude and rupee-dollar trend would also influence trading in equities.

"This week's market focus shifts to inflation data releases. Both India and the US will unveil their Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures on Tuesday. On Thursday, WPI data will be announced.

"Large-cap stocks may continue their outperformance as Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) are expected to maintain their buying spree," Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd, said.

Industrial Production data for January and inflation numbers for the month of February is scheduled to be announced on Tuesday.

WPI (Wholesale Price Index) inflation data will be announced on Thursday.

"Inflation data from the US, China, and India will provide investors with insights into the global macroeconomic outlook. We expect volatility to persist in this week due to high valuations and forthcoming policy rate guidance releases," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

In a record-breaking rally last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 374.04 points or 0.50 per cent.

Stock markets were closed on Friday for Mahashivratri.

"Apart from the scheduled macroeconomic data, the performance of the global indices would continue to offer cues over market direction. Currently, the US markets are seeing some profit-taking, after a steady uptrend for 4 months. And, that might result in intermediate volatility in our markets too, especially at the open," Ajit Mishra, SVP- Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Also Read

Metal prices unlikely to improve due to global macroeconomic state: ICRA

Oil drops 2% as markets mull OPEC+ cuts' efficacy, macroeconomic slowdowns

China's CLSA ups India exposure on supportive macroeconomic outlook

IMF's focus has to be macroeconomic surveillance, policy guidance: FM

SCBs well capitalised, capable of absorbing macroeconomic shocks: RBI

Adani Enterprises to RIL: Potential leaders and laggards among Nifty50

Gold at new high, set for best week in 5 months; crude oil steadies

Sebi, RBI widen investigation into public debt issue subscriptions: Report

Equity MFs inflow nears 2-yr high at Rs 26,866 cr in Feb on strong NFO push

India's currency, debt & equity mkts closed on account of Mahashivratri

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MacroeconomicsMacroeconomic DataGlobal TrendMarkets insightsMarket Ahead

First Published: Mar 10 2024 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story