Small-caps lead equity MF inflows to near 2-yr high in Feb, shows data

Inflows into India's equity mutual funds rose to their highest in nearly two years in February, with small-caps leading the charge despite valuation concerns, data from an industry body showed on Friday.

Net equity mutual fund inflows rose 23.34 per cent sequentially to Rs 26,866 crore ($3.25 billion), the highest since March 2022, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed.

Domestic equity mutual funds have seen net inflows for three years in a row, aggregating Rs 4.82 trillion, well above the net foreign inflows of Rs 17,778 crore.

The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 has risen 54.68 per cent over the last 36 months, aided by mutual fund inflows.

"Rising interest in sectoral and thematic funds due to the introduction of eight new funds aided equity inflows in February," said Venkat Chalasani, chief executive of AMFI.

Small-cap funds accounted for most of the investments among equity-oriented schemes in terms of market capitalisation, although they moderated to Rs 2,922 crore last month from Rs 3,257 crore in January.

Inflows in mid-caps shed 12.28 per cent sequentially to Rs 1,808 crore.

Large-cap equity mutual funds saw net inflows for the second straight month.

Small- and mid-caps stocks fell 0.31 per cent and 0.48 per cent, respectively, in February, compared to a 1.18 per cent gain in the Nifty 50. Their underperformance has extended into March so far.

"We have sought measures to strengthen risk management and enhance disclosures given to investors," Chalasani said.

Last month, AMFI asked asset management companies to ensure appropriate policies to manage risks and protect investors following the surge in the small- and mid-cap segments.

AMFI will share the first set of disclosures on March 15, Chalasani added.

Reuters reported on Feb 29 that India's market regulator asked money managers to restrict one-off investments in small- and mid-cap funds.

Contributions into systematic investment plans (SIPs) hit a new record of Rs 19,186 crore in February.