Macrotech Developers up 3% as Q3 profit jumps 88% YoY; check details here

The rise in the Macrotech Developers share price came after the company posted a strong set of results in the December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25)

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 1:12 PM IST
Macrotech Developers share price post Q3: Real estate developer Macrotech Developers  share price rose as much as 3.41 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,136.10 per share on Monday, January 27, 2025.
 
Notably, Macrotech Developers shares have fallen about 6 per cent in the last five trading sessions and over 20 per cent in the past month.
 
The rise in the Macrotech Developers share price came after the company posted a strong set of results in the December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25).
 
Macrotech Developers’ profit zoomed 87.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 944.4 crore in the December quarter of financial year 2025, from Rs 503.3 crore in the December quarter of financial year 2024 (Q3FY24).
 
The company’s revenue from operations, also known as topline, climbed 39.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 4,083 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 2,930.6 crore in Q3FY24. 
 
At the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) jumped 47.9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,305.9 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 882.7 crore in Q3FY24. 

Subsequently, Ebitda margin expanded 190 basis points (bps) to 32 per cent in Q3FY25, from 30.1 per cent in Q3FY24.
 
Additionally, Macrotech Developers highlighted that it reported its best ever quarterly Pre-sales performance of Rs 4,510 crore with a 32 per cent Y-o-Y growth. 
 
The company also reduced its net debt majorly by Rs 610 crore to Rs 4,310 crore on the back of strong operating cash flow generation. 
 
Abhishek Lodha, MD & CEO, Macrotech Developers said, “I am pleased to note that we achieved our best ever quarterly Pre-sales performance of Rs 4,510 crore in Q3FY25. This is the fourth consecutive quarter of achieving pre-sales greater than Rs 4,000 crore. The quarter also saw the strongest ever collections performance of Rs 4,290 crore which showcases strong execution capability of the organisation. We added another project in Bengaluru with a GDV of Rs 2,800 crore – our fifth in the city. These new project additions in Bengaluru will provide an opportunity to drive pre-sales growth from next FY onwards in the city where we have entered the expansion phase now.” 
 
About Macrotech Developers 
 
Macrotech Developers Limited, commonly known as the Lodha Group, is a prominent real estate company that develops a wide range of residential, commercial, and industrial properties in India and the United Kingdom. Founded in 1980 by Mangal Prabhat Lodha, the company was incorporated as Macrotech Developers Limited in 1995 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.
 
The company’s portfolio includes a variety of projects spanning residential complexes, luxury and premium housing, industrial and logistics parks, and large-scale townships. Notable developments by Macrotech include prestigious properties such as Lodha Altamount, The World Towers, Lodha Bellissimo, Trump Tower Mumbai, and Lodha Park.
 
The market capitalisation of Macrotech Developers is Rs 1,11,183.38 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 200 category.
 
At 1:06 PM, Macrotech Developers shares were trading 1.52 per cent higher at Rs 1,115.25 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.85 per cent lower at 75,542.33 levels.
First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

