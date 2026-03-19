March uptick in brokerages tapping debt market for capital, shows data

With the RBI now mandating 100 per cent cash collateral against bank guarantees, the level of leverage available to proprietary traders is set to decline materially. In response, some participants may choose to fund their activities through alternative instruments such as non-convertible debentures (NCDs) or commercial paper issued to high-net-worth individuals.

Many of the existing BGs would have been renewed in recent months and are, therefore, expected to remain in force until their respective maturities, as the revised RBI norms apply only to newly issued guarantees. Consequently, the use of BGs under the earlier framework is unlikely to cease immediately on the April 1 RBI deadline, but is expected to taper off gradually as older arrangements expire. As a result, the impact on brokers with sizeable proprietary trading operations is likely to be staggered rather than abrupt.