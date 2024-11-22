Market regulator Sebi may step in for appointments of key officials at MIIs

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed to overhaul the appointment and reappointment process of key management personnels (KMPs) by market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) such as stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories.

The regulator plans to align their appointment with that of the managing director who is appointed by Sebi. Further, Sebi slects and approves the appointments of public interest directors (PIDs) from the candidates suggested by the governing board of the MII.

With the prposed changes, other key employees such as compliance officer, chief risk officer, chief technology officer, and chief information security officer, among other CXOs, will be reviewd by Sebi.

MIIs will first have to engage an independent external agency for recommendations. The MIIs nomination and remuneration committee (NRC) will then submit its own recommendations to the governing board of the MII and Sebi.

The governing board will make the appointment.

At present, the appointments are done by NRCs alone.

In a consultation paper, the regulator said that purpose was to ensure that the KMPs are able to operate independent of the short-term commercial considerations to be able to equally deliver on the regulatory, compliance, risk management and investor grievances verticals. These operations fall under the Verticals 1 and 2 of MIIs.

Vertical 3 works on business development.

"There is a need for able KMPs of appropriate stature and ability in Vertical 1 and 2. These KMPs must be able and willing, and be seen to be able and willing, to operate independent of short-term commercial considerations of Vertical 3 as necessary, to ensure that the MII delivers its primary mandate as a public utility infrastructure institution and as a first line regulator." Sebi stated.

The regulator has proposed a similar process for re-appointment and termination of KMPs.

In addition, Sebi plans to remove the regulatory provision of cooling off period for public interest directors (PIDs) of MIIs.

The cooling off period was one-year for PIDs joining a competing MII.

Sebi wants the MIIs to have their policy around the cooling-off period.

"It is proposed that MII shall adopt and implement policy approved by its governing board prescribing a minimum cooling-off period for KMPs (including the MD)and their Directors (including PIDs) before joining a competing MII.SEBI shall no longer prescribe a cooling-off period for PIDs of an MII joining another MII," the regulator said.