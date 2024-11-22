Sebi directs exchanges to look into disclosure concerns on Adani group

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has directed exchanges to look into disclosure-related concerns regarding Adani group entities as part of its “regular surveillance mechanism,” said sources.

The stock exchanges have written to Adani group companies seeking clarification specifically on Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements (LODR), said people aware of the development.

The queries focus on whether there was any lapse or delay in disclosures regarding the probe in the United States, in which group chairman Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani were indicted on November 20.

However, sources said no investigation has been initiated at the moment against the executives or the companies.

“Any such (investigation) action comes only at a very late stage. Currently, all processes are under our surveillance mechanism,” said a person familiar with the developments.

In case any lapse or delay is established, sources said the exchanges can take action or issue an advisory to the companies, and Sebi can take up the matter for adjudication.

More From This Section

“Exchanges have sought clarification and are awaiting a response on the LODR-specific queries. This is different from the usual clarifications on spurts in volumes or news verification. However, a qualitative analysis to determine whether the information constituted material information mandated to be disclosed can only be assessed after an inspection,” said another person with direct knowledge.

Emailed queries sent to Sebi, BSE, the National Stock Exchange (NSE), and the Adani group remained unanswered till the time of press.

In an earlier statement the Adani Group denied the allegations and termed them baseless. It added that it will seek all possible legal recourse. “The charges have been made against individual executives. This limits the scope of disclosures. Further, companies usually avoid making premature disclosures to defend stock prices. It needs to be analysed if the information met the thresholds for classifying it as ‘material information’ upon which a disclosure is mandated,” said a legal expert on the condition of anonymity.

In the US, prosecutors have alleged that the Adani group made misstatements and failed to disclose developments related to the anti-bribery probe to bondholders.

The indictment highlights that federal agents provided Sagar Adani with a search warrant and served him with a grand jury subpoena in March 2023, identifying the offences, individuals, and entities under investigation.

It further states that the Adanis made misleading statements to the media, market, Indian stock exchanges, and financial institutions in their private communications about the Indian energy company’s awareness of the US investigation.

Many corporate governance experts have called for an inspection by Sebi and the exchanges into the alleged gaps in disclosures.

“Companies should adhere to the highest standards of governance. Any criminal charges or investigations should be disclosed to investors. In this case, the matter came as a surprise to investors,” said a former regulatory official.