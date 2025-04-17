Market trading guide for April 17: Q4 results, US tariffs, global mkts

Stock Market Today, April 17, 2025: Corporate earnings, Corporate earnings, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) activity and global market moves are likely to be the key drivers of Indian equities today as investors remain on the edge amid looming worries around US trade tariffs.

That said, GIFT Nifty futures indicated a negative start. As of 7 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 71 points at 23,363.

In the previous session, Sensex ended with a gain of 309 points or 0.4 per cent at 77,044. Similarly, the Nifty 50 index settled at 23,433, up 104.60 points or 4.5 per cent after foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Indian equities worth ₹3,936.42 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth ₹2,512.77 crore.

It should be noted that the Indian market will remain closed on Friday, April 18, 2025, due to Good Friday.

Here are a few things to keep in mind while trading on Thursday:

According to Ajit Mishra – SVP, research, Religare Broking Ltd., with the Nifty now above the 23,400 hurdle, a sustained move could pave the way for a test of the previous swing high around 23,800. Traders are advised to align their positions accordingly, focusing on the sectors that continue to outperform," he said.

Rupak De, senior technical analyst, LKP Securities believes on the daily chart, Nifty has closed above the 100-EMA for the second consecutive session. Support is now placed at 23,300, and a positive sentiment is likely to prevail as long as it remains above this level. A decisive fall below 23,300 might trigger a correction towards 23,150/23,000. On the higher side, resistance is visible at 23,650.

Q4 results

Stocks to watch

Waaree Renewable Tech: The company posted 83 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹93.76 crore in the March quarter as compared to ₹51.31 crore in the January-March period of the preceding 2023-24.

Godrej Consumer Products: The FMCG giant has inaugurated its first vertical storage warehouse in Bhiwandi, Thane district, Maharashtra.

Honasa Consumer/HUL: Mamaearth's parent company Honasa Consumer has moved the Delhi High Court against Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), alleging that a Lakmé Sun Expert sunscreen advertisement disparages products sold by the former's skincare brand, The Derma Co.

Global cues

US market was hit by a double whammy on Wednesday as a fresh move by US President Donald Trump and a cautionary note from the Federal Reserve spooked investors. US stocks slid—led by tech losses—after Washington announced new restrictions on AI chip exports to China, escalating the trade war tensions.

At the same time, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that US economic growth may be slowing due to larger-than-expected tariffs.

Following this, overnight, Wall Street indices plunged with Dow Jones down 1.73 per cent, S&P 500 down 2.24 per cent, and Nasdaq down 3.07 per cent.

However, post the steep fall, US futures showed slight recovery as Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.29 per cent, S&P 500 futures advanced 0.36 per cent, and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.48 per cent.

Asian markets on Thursday morning traded mixed with mainland China's CSI 300 down 0.27 per cent, Shanghai down 0.20 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 0.62 per cent, Japan's Nikkei up 0.47 per cent and Australia's AXS 200 up 0.45 per cent.

On the economic front, Japan will release its trade data for March today, while in the US market participants will eye the initial job claim data for April.

Commodity update

Rising tariff worries led investors to run to safe-haven on Wednesday with gold prices recording a new high breaching $3,300 per ounce. Spot gold climbed 3.1 per cent to $3,327.97 an ounce as of 1:45 PM ET (1745 GMT), after hitting a record high of $3,332.89 earlier in the session.

Oil prices also extended gains on Thursday on the prospect of tighter supply after Washington imposed further sanctions to curb Iranian oil trade and as some Opec producers pledged further output cuts to compensate for pumping above agreed quotas. Last checked, brent crude futures rose 34 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $66.19 a barrel.