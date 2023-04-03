Home / Markets / News / Markets end in green after volatile day; Sensex rises 114.92 points

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 10:31 PM IST
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty settled with gains for the third straight session on Monday, helped by buying in auto, banking and capital goods shares despite a spike in crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 114.92 points or 0.19 per cent to close at 59,106.44 points with 22 of its components end- ing in the green and eight clos- ing lower. It moved in a range of 58,793.08 points to 59,204.82 points during intra-day trade.

Extending gains to the third day, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 38.30 points or 0.22 per cent to close at 17,398.05 points. As many as 32 Nifty shares closed with gains while 18 stocks declined. 


 
In the last three sessions, Sensex has risen by 1,492 points or 2.51 per cent while Nifty has gained 446 points or 2.9 per cent.

While gains in auto, capital goods and banking and finan- cials shares supported the uptrend, selling in IT, FMCG and metal shares restricted the gains in the key indices.

On the other hand, manufacturing activities in India touched a three-month high in March boosted by faster expansion in new orders and output amid demand resilience and easing of cost pressures, according to a monthly survey.

Topics :SensexNiftyIndian markets

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 10:31 PM IST

