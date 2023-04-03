Home / Markets / News / Opec-plus cut weighs on OMC shares, BPCL and HPCL shed over 4% each

Opec-plus cut weighs on OMC shares, BPCL and HPCL shed over 4% each

Analysts said Street is worried that sustained oil price hike could put pressure on OMC margins as govt may not pass the entire burden on to customers

BS Reporter Mumbai
Opec-plus cut weighs on OMC shares, BPCL and HPCL shed over 4% each

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 10:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) dropped on Monday as oil prices surged after OPEC+ announced a surprise oil production cut of more than 1 million barrels a day.

Oil prices posted their biggest daily rise in nearly a year. Shares of BPCL fell 4.1 per cent to finish at Rs 330, while that of HPCL dropped 4.7 per cent to end at Rs 226.

Shares of Indian Oil saw only a minor cut of 0.6 per cent.

Analysts said the Street is worried that a sustained increase in oil prices could put pressure on the margins for OMCs as the government may not pass the entire burden on to customers.

Topics :MarketsOPEC outputOMC stocksBPCLHPCL

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 5:30 PM IST

Also Read

Are OMC stocks a good bet at the current levels?

Analysts see pressure on RIL, OMC's profitability amid firm oil prices

BPCL, HPCL, IOC: Brent crude fall may trigger short-term rally in OMCs

Apple iPhone 14 Plus now available for purchase in India: Specs, offers

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus review: Packs quite a punch in slender form factor

Rs 414 cr paid to 34,497 Karvy clients from NSE's investor protection fund

Property market steady in Jan-Mar; housing sales up 1%: Knight Frank

Here's why KPIT Technologies tumbled 8% on Monday

Rail Vikas Nigam surges 9% after it bags order from NHAI, Indian Railways

Jefferies assigns Rs 134-224 per share for Jio Financial Services

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story