Markets gain for 5th day on FPI buying; IT, financial stocks lead rally

Benchmark indices logged their fifth consecutive day of gains on Thursday, buoyed by a strong revival in foreign flows.

Optimism around the US economy drove information technology (IT) stocks to a new record, while financial stocks rose amidst hopes of policy easing by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Thursday's session, however, was marred by intense volatility, particularly during the last hour of trade.

After gaining as much as 1.6 per cent from the previous day's close, the Sensex slipped into negative territory, only to recover sharply once again.

The 30-share Sensex ended the session at 81,766, gaining 810 points or 1 per cent. The Nifty gained 241 points or 1 per cent to end the session at 24,708. In the previous five sessions, the Sensex has gained 2.5 per cent, and the Nifty has rallied 3.3 per cent. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms on Thursday rose by Rs 2.5 trillion to Rs 458 trillion. Over the last five sessions, the market cap has increased by Rs 15 trillion.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) on Thursday were net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 8,540 crore, while domestic institutions were net sellers to the tune of Rs 2,304 crore. FPI buying on Thursday was the biggest since November 25, the day of MSCI rebalancing.

More From This Section

"FPIs turning buyers is positive for markets, particularly for large-caps. The strength in banking stocks can potentially take the Bank Nifty towards all-time highs. This can help the Nifty, too, to move higher," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Most of the gains in the indices were contributed by IT heavyweights. The Nifty IT index rose by 2 per cent to hit a new high. IT firms that earn a chunk of their revenues from the US got a boost after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the performance of the US economy has been remarkably good.

"Valuation-wise, the IT pack is more attractive than the rest of the market," said Ambareesh Baliga, an independent equity analyst.

Financial stocks gained amidst hopes that the RBI might make some concessions in its monetary policy on Friday, either by cutting rates or reducing the cash reserve ratio (CRR). The gross domestic product (GDP) numbers released last week showed that economic growth had hit a quarter-low at 5.4 per cent.

The market breadth was marginally positive, with 2,048 stocks advancing and 1,931 declining.

Barring three, all Sensex stocks gained. Infosys, which gained 2.3 per cent, was the biggest contributor to Sensex gains, followed by ICICI Bank, which rose 1.4 per cent. Macro data from the US will provide further cues for the market from here on.

"The recent surge has already factored in potential support from the RBI, making the market's reaction to Friday's outcome crucial. While the IT and banking sectors continue to lift the index, broader sectoral participation will be essential for extending this rally. With the Nifty reclaiming 24,700—a level targeted after the breakout above 24,350—its sustenance could pave the way toward 25,100," said Ajit Mishra, SVP-research at Religare Broking.