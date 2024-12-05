Zomato share price hits new high, up 27% in one month; m-cap nears Rs 3 trn

Shares of food delivery major Zomato hit a new high of Rs 304.50, surging 6 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes on expectations of a strong outlook. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 298.2 September 24.

In the past one month, Zomato outperformed the market by soaring 27 per cent, as compared to 1.5 per cent gain in the S&P BSE Sensex. A sharp rally in stock price has seen Zomato’s market capitalisation inch towards Rs 3 trillion.

At 11:49 am; with Rs 2.91 trillion market cap Zomato was trading 5 per cent higher at Rs 301.50. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.38 per cent at 80,647. The average trading volumes at the counter more-than-doubled with a combined 65.47 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Zomato on Friday announced that it raised Rs 8,500 crore ($1 billion) through a qualified institution placement (QIP) in its first major fundraise since public listing in July 2021. The company’s board, in a meeting held on November 29, approved the issue and allotment of 336.47 million equity shares at an issue price of Rs 252.62 per share. At present levels, the trades 21 per cent higher over its QIP issue price.

The fundraise is aimed at strengthening Zomato’s balance sheet and fuelling its expansion plans, as competition is heating up in the quick commerce and food delivery space. As much as Rs 2,137 crore will be used to expand Blinkit’s network of dark stores and warehouses. The firm’s cash balance stood at Rs 10,800 crore as of the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY25). The new funds would take this to Rs 19,300 crore.

Meanwhile, Zomato has executed almost perfectly across food delivery (FD), quick commerce (QC) and Go Out (GO) across growth and profitability over the last two years in analysts view, which has helped it to create the highest cash earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and free cash flow (FCF) profile and growth across listed consumer Internet businesses which deserves a premium multiple.

With a strong brand value and increasing demand for business-to-consumer (B2C) business and quick commerce, analysts at Axis Securities believe Zomato will demonstrate exponential growth from FY25 to FY26.

The brokerage firm said they are confident that Zomato's expansion in the food delivery and Blinkit sectors is supported by consistent improvements in profitability and a significant reduction in losses within the hyperpure and quick commerce domains. Moving forward, these attributes are expected to drive higher volume and revenue growth. “We anticipate the company will report Revenue/EBITDA/APAT CAGRs of 25 per cent/60 per cent/55 per cent, respectively, over FY25E-FY28E, driven by volume growth and realization improvement during the same period,” the brokerage firm said in September quarter result update. Hence, analysts said they maintain BUY rating on the stock and value it at Rs 350 on an SOTP valuation.

JP Morgan has an overweight rating on Zomato with a target price of Rs 340 per share. The brokerage firm believes the food delivery business is on a path to profit and margin expansion along with strong growth from under-penetration that provides large TAM, the Blinkit business has achieved breakeven at CM and Ebitda level and should see continued strong growth even as margins remain flat, and the Going Out business will be the “next big thing” and is already a profitable business.