Sebi launches online document repository platform for investment bankers

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has introduced an online document repository platform to facilitate efficient maintenance of records and documents by merchant (investment) bankers.

As per Sebi regulations, merchant bankers are required to maintain records and documents related to due diligence exercised in pre-issue and post-issue activities of issue management for a minimum period of five years.

The online platform, set up by stock exchanges, will enable merchant bankers to upload and maintain documents electronically, ensuring easier access to documents pertaining to the public issue process.

Merchant bankers are advised to upload records and documents on the platform, which will be accessible through individual login credentials. The documents will be available for the supervisory functions of Sebi.

The new guidelines will be applicable for draft offer documents filed on or after January 1, 2025, with Sebi and stock exchanges for listing on mainboard and SME exchanges.