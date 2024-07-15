Markets in overbought zone, avoid aggressive bets; Nifty's support at 24k

Nifty Outlook



Bulls continued their strong performance, extending their lead for the sixth consecutive week. Throughout the week, various sectors maintained optimism, while the benchmark index traded within a range.



On Friday, strong buying in the IT sector following TCS results triggered much-needed impetus pushing the Nifty to a new milestone of 24500, closing a tad above it with a 0.73 per cent gain from the previous week's close.

On the daily chart, prices are gradually inching higher with a series of small body candles observed within a range. Throughout the week, dips were bought, and the 24,150 - 24,200 zone acted as a strong support for the bulls. Conversely, the resistance around 24,450 - 24,500 was broken due to strong buying in the IT sector on Friday.



Moving forward, despite the markets appearing overbought by various measures, there are no signs of weakness, and bulls remain in control, supported by sector rotation. The ideal strategy would be a stock-centric approach, focusing on the theme of the day for better trading opportunities.