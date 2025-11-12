Groww shares jump 30% on market debut, valuation crosses $8.9 billion

Groww surges 30% on market debut

Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent of online brokerage Groww, soared nearly 30 per cent on their market debut on Wednesday, defying the recent trend of muted listings.

The stock opened at Rs 112 and hit a high of Rs 134.4 before settling at Rs 128.85 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) — a gain of 28.85 per cent over its issue price of Rs 100. Shares worth over Rs 7,000 crore changed hands on both exchanges.

How did Groww’s debut compare with expectations?

The robust debut, exceeding Street expectations, valued the company at Rs 79,547 crore ($8.9 billion), up from its initial public offering (IPO) valuation of Rs 61,736 crore ($7 billion).

Analysts attributed the strong investor appetite to Groww’s dominant position in India’s retail investing ecosystem — seen as a key play on the expanding capital market. The number of demat accounts in the country has crossed 210 million, and Groww commands a 26 per cent share of the NSE’s 45.2 million active clients. What drove investor enthusiasm for Groww’s IPO? ALSO READ: Tata Motors' CV arm lists on BSE, eyes clean mobility, debt-free growth The company’s IPO, which was subscribed 18 times, comprised a fresh issue of Rs 1,060 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 5,572 crore by early backers such as Tiger Global and Peak XV Partners. Proceeds from the fresh issue will go towards strengthening Groww’s cloud infrastructure, investments in subsidiaries, and potential acquisitions.

Groww’s listing comes amid a surge in retail participation across direct equities and mutual funds. The company is India’s largest stockbroker, accounting for about a fourth of all active clients, while nearly one in three systematic investment plans (SIPs) flow through its platform. What do analysts say about valuation and risks? “Groww represents a compelling fintech growth story marked by explosive user acquisition, superior margins, and market leadership. Despite a large OFS and regulatory risks, its profitability turnaround supports a long-term investor case,” noted Deven Choksey Research in its IPO report. Analysts, however, cautioned that current valuations — at a significant premium to peers — already factor in much of the optimism. Groww posted a net profit of Rs 1,824 crore on revenues of Rs 3,902 crore in FY25.