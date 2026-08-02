Maruti sales engine to keep humming through FY27 on strong demand

The company continues to face supply-side constraints, with a pending order book of 130,000 units. It expanded its manufacturing footprint by commissioning the second plant at Kharkhoda, Haryana (250,000 units), in May and the fourth manufacturing line at Hansalpur, Gujarat (250,000 units), in July. These additions have increased annual installed capacity by 500,000 units. With this expansion, the company’s total annual production capacity has risen to 2.9 million units, with both facilities expected to ramp up over the next four to six months. The added capacity is expected to support growth in both domestic and export markets.