Maruti Suzuki stock hits 12-week high; rallies nearly 4% on healthy outlook

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) hit a 12-week high of Rs 12,194.50 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on a healthy outlook. The stock of the passenger cars and utility vehicles company is trading at its highest level since October 22, 2024. It had hit a 52-week high of Rs 13,675 on August 1, 2024.

Thus far in the month of January 2025, MSIL has outperformed the market by surging 12 per cent after reporting healthy volumes for the month of December 2024, with a growth of 29.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at 1.78 lakh units. Exports witnessed double digit volume growth with an increase of 39.2 per cent YoY at 37,419 units. In comparison, the BSE Sensex is down nearly 2 per cent so far in the month.

With long-term growth drivers remaining intact, persistent strong growth in SUVs (approx 45 per cent of domestic sales), increasing penetration of compressed natural gas (CNG) (approx. 35 per cent of volumes), a surge in exports, and the entry of electric vehicles (EV) by the end of FY25, analysts remain upbeat on MSIL’s long-term operating performance.

While analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services remain cautious on the overall passenger vehicles (PV) space (weak underlying fundamentals, intensifying competition in EVs), the brokerage firm said they prefer MSIL therein on a relative basis, on emerging green shoots in small cars, relatively better launch visibility (7-seater SUV in H2CY25), undemanding valuation (below LTA on 1YF basis).

MSIL's strategy of consistent new launches, export expansion highlighted by achieving 3 million cumulative exports, and efforts to normalise inventory levels contributing to its volume growth and robust sales performance, are upsides for the company, according to the brokerage firm. Higher year-end discounts, coupled with the anticipation of a price hike from January 2025, also contributed to MSIL achieving record retail sales of 2.52 lakh units, the brokerage firm said in a company update for MSIL.

Meanwhile, India’s largest carmaker, MSIL’s upcoming e Vitara electric SUV will be making its India debut on January 17 at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The e Vitara made its first public appearance in Milan, Italy, in 2024. It is based on Maruti’s eVX concept, unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023.

It’s the first born-electric model (specifically designed for electric powertrains) coming from MSIL’s stable and is expected to go on sale in India in March 2025. Maruti Suzuki's e Vitara will take on the likes of the recently launched Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, MG Windsor EV, and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV, which will hit the road in January 2025, the Business Standard reported.

While MSIL has been maintaining its market leadership position in the overall passenger vehicles market, it has been working to expand its presence in the UV (utility vehicle) segment via new launches. The company has witnessed strong demand from rural and semi-urban areas, where MSIL’s distribution network and product portfolio fit aptly. Improving income levels of individuals, firms, and corporates are likely to keep demand strong in the medium-term, Mirae Asset Sharekhan said in the company's Q2 results update.

With a gradual improvement in the semiconductor chip supply and a strong order book, MSIL is expected to continue to maintain traction in volumes in the medium-term in support of a strong distribution network and healthy penetration in the rural segment, the brokerage firm said.