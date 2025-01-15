HDFC AMC gains 4% after posting strong Q3 results; profit jumps 31%

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) share price gained 4.44 per cent at Rs 4,035.40 a piece on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday trade. This came after the company reported a strong quarterly earnings growth for the quarter that ended December 31, 2024 (Q3FY25).

HDFC AMC reported a 31 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to Rs 642 crore for the December quarter (Q3), reflecting an 11 per cent rise compared to the September quarter. Revenue from operations surged 39 per cent YoY to Rs 934 crore during the period.

HDFC Mutual Fund, the third-largest fund house in India, recorded average quarterly assets under management (AUM) of Rs 7.9 trillion in Q4, with an AUM market share of 11.5 per cent and 12.8 per cent in the actively managed fund segment. The fund house had 22.1 million active accounts at the end of the quarter, with 12.6 million unique investors, representing 24 per cent of the total mutual fund investor base of 44.6 million in the country.

On Tuesday, HDFC AMC shares gained 1.68 per cent on the NSE, closing at Rs 3,899.

For the nine-month period ending December 31, 2024, the company’s operating profit stood at Rs 2,015 crore, compared to Rs 1,376 crore during the same period in the previous financial year. Profit after tax for the nine months was Rs 1,822 crore, as against Rs 1,405 crore in the April-December period of 2023.

On the equities front, HDFC AMC share price has been largely in line with the market, falling 4.1 per cent in the last six months, while gaining 14.7 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has slipped 4.9 per cent in the last six months, while gaining 4.6 per cent in the last one year.

HDFC AMC has a total market capitalisation of Rs 85,912.04 crore. Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 34.94 and at an earning per share of 110.57.

At 10:02 AM, the stock price of the company rose by 4.43 per cent at Rs 4,034.80 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was up 0.33 per cent to 76,753.43 level.