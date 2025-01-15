Sat Kartar Shopping IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Sat Kartar Shopping IPO allotment today: The basis of the allotment of shares of Sat Kartar Shopping is likely to be finalised today, Wednesday, January 15, 2025, following the closure of the subscription window for its initial public offering (IPO).

Sat Kartar Shopping, an SME offering comprising an entirely fresh issue of 41,72,800 equity shares at a price band of Rs 77-81 apiece and a lot size of 1,600 shares, witnessed enthusiastic participation from investors. The IPO was oversubscribed by a whopping 332 times as of January 14, 2025.

Once the allotment of Sat Kartar Shopping IPO shares is finalised, investors who applied for the public offering can check the allotment status on the official websites of BSE and Skyline Financial Services, the registrar of the issue.

Investors can also use the following direct links to check the Sat Kartar Shopping IPO allotment status:

Check Sat Kartar Shopping IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check Sat Kartar Shopping IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services: https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Also Read

According to the company’s Red Herring Prospectus, the IPO proceeds will be used to meet expenses for an unidentified acquisition (in India or abroad), marketing and advertisement, capital expenditure, and investment in technology. The company will also allocate funds for general corporate purposes.

Sat Kartar Shopping IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

Meanwhile, the unlisted shares of Sat Kartar Shopping continue to command a solid premium in the grey market as the IPO allotment process is underway. Sources tracking grey market activities revealed that the company's shares were trading at Rs 141, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 60 or 74.07 per cent over the IPO price of Rs 81.

The current GMP trends indicate a favorable listing for the company's shares on the NSE SME platform, scheduled for Friday, January 17, 2025. However, it is worth noting that GMP trends in unregulated grey markets may not accurately predict listing performance. Consequently, actual results may differ from projections, emphasizing the importance of informed investment decisions.

About Sat Kartar Shopping

Sat Kartar Shopping, an Ayurveda healthcare company incorporated in June 2012, offers natural wellness solutions and lifestyle products based on traditional Ayurvedic practices. Its products cater to specific therapeutic areas and lifestyle-related curative needs, including addiction, personal care, and wellness. The company operates through various channels, including its website, e-commerce platforms, and digital media.