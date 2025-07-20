Home / Markets / News / Mcap of 6 of 10 most valued firms slumps Rs 94,433 cr; TCS, RIL top losers

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
The combined market valuation of 6 of the top-10 most valued firms declined by Rs 94,433.12 crore last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit, in line with a bearish trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark tumbled 742.74 points or 0.90 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever suffered erosion from their market valuation last week, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) emerged as gainers.

The valuation of TCS tumbled Rs 27,334.65 crore to Rs 11,54,115.65 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

Reliance Industries suffered an erosion of Rs 24,358.45 crore to Rs 19,98,543.22 crore from its valuation.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank tanked Rs 20,051.59 crore to Rs 15,00,917.42 crore.

Bharti Airtel's mcap dropped by Rs 11,888.89 crore to Rs 10,83,998.73 crore, and that of Hindustan Unilever declined by Rs 7,330.72 crore to Rs 5,84,789.77 crore.

The mcap of Infosys dived Rs 3,468.82 crore to Rs 6,59,096.12 crore.

However, the valuation of the State Bank of India jumped Rs 13,208.44 crore to Rs 7,34,763.97 crore.

The mcap of Bajaj Finance surged Rs 5,282.15 crore to Rs 5,85,292.83 crore, while ICICI Bank added Rs 3,095 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 10,18,008.73 crore.

The market capitalisation of LIC climbed Rs 506 crore to Rs 5,83,828.91 crore.

Reliance Industries was leading the pack of the top-10 firms, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.

Topics :market capmcapReliance IndustriesTata Consultancy Services

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

