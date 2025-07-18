Sebi plans revamp of MF categorisation norms to curb scheme overlap

The Securities and Exchange Board of India ( Sebi ) has proposed a comprehensive overhaul of rules guiding how the Rs 75-trillion mutual fund (MF) industry designs its offerings. The redesign—first since the introduction of the so-called categorisation norms in 2017—aims to curb the mushrooming of near-identical schemes while giving fund houses room to innovate.

In a consultation paper released on Friday, Sebi proposed allowing fund houses to launch retirement fund-of-funds (FoFs) with a target maturity strategy, enabling them to attract long-term, pension fund-like money.

Meanwhile, fund houses managing schemes exceeding Rs 50,000 crore will also gain leeway to launch additional schemes in the same category to address liquidity challenges, particularly in small-cap and mid-cap spaces.

To enhance diversification, Sebi plans to permit equity-oriented schemes to invest in gold and silver, beyond their current scope of equity, debt, REITs, and InvITs. This move aims to provide better downside protection during periods of high equity valuations, according to MF officials. Earlier in April, Sebi had proposed raising the cap on REITs and InvITs exposure from 10 per cent to 20 per cent. To prevent redundant launches, Sebi introduced a 50 per cent cap on portfolio overlap between sectoral/thematic equity schemes and other equity schemes, except large-cap funds. This follows a surge in thematic and sectoral schemes, which grew from 149 to 202 in 2024, with passive schemes also rising over 12 per cent, largely in thematic and factor-based categories. Sebi plans separate regulations to address passive scheme proliferation.