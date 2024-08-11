Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Mcap of 8 of top-10 valued firms erodes by Rs 1.66 trn; Reliance, LIC lag

Mcap of 8 of top-10 valued firms erodes by Rs 1.66 trn; Reliance, LIC lag

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries tanked Rs 33,930.56 crore to Rs 19,94,765.01 crore, the most among the top-10 firms

Reliance
Last week, the BSE benchmark slumped 1,276.04 points or 1.57 per cent | (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2024 | 10:40 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms eroded by Rs 1,66,954.07 crore last week, with Reliance Industries and Life Insurance Corporation of India emerging as the biggest laggards, in line with weak trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark slumped 1,276.04 points or 1.57 per cent.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries tanked Rs 33,930.56 crore to Rs 19,94,765.01 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) slumped Rs 30,676.24 crore to Rs 7,17,001.74 crore.

State Bank of India lost Rs 21,151.33 crore from its valuation which stood at Rs 7,35,566.52 crore.

The market valuation of Infosys dived Rs 20,973.19 crore to Rs 7,35,277.28 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) tumbled Rs 19,157.77 crore to Rs 15,30,469.11 crore.

More From This Section

Sebi's Buch in Hindenburg's firing line: How will markets react on Monday?

Macroeconomic data, Q1 earnings to drive mkt sentiments this week: Analysts

Baseless, devoid of truth: Sebi chief, husband deny Hindenburg allegations

Sovereign green bonds trading at IFSC to start in 2nd half of FY25: RBI Guv

Sebi asks mutual fund industry to proactively conduct stress test

Bharti Airtel's mcap got wiped out by Rs 16,993.56 crore to Rs 8,33,396.32 crore and ICICI Bank suffered an erosion of Rs 16,975.55 crore to Rs 8,25,201.23 crore.

The valuation of HDFC Bank declined by Rs 7,095.87 crore to Rs 12,56,505.53 crore.

However, the mcap of Hindustan Unilever jumped Rs 12,946.24 crore to reach Rs 6,45,808.65 crore.

The valuation of ITC climbed Rs 8,406.26 crore to Rs 6,19,829.37 crore.

Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Mcap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms slump Rs 1.28 trn; TCS, Infosys lag

Mcap of 6 of 10 valued firms jumps Rs 1.85 trn; LIC, Infosys top winners

Eco survey flags concerns over rising retail participation in heated market

Mcap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms jumps Rs 2.1 trn; TCS, LIC sparkle

Market capitalisation of BSE Midcap firms a whisker away from $1 trn

Topics :mcapmarket capitalisationReliance IndustriesLife Insurance Corporation

First Published: Aug 11 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story