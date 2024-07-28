Mcap of 6 of 10 valued firms jumps Rs 1.85 trn; LIC, Infosys top winners

The combined market valuation of six of the top 10 valued firms jumped Rs 1,85,186.51 crore last week, with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Infosys emerging as the biggest gainers.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 728.07 points or 0.90 per cent.

The valuation of LIC surged Rs 44,907.49 crore to Rs 7,46,602.73 crore. Infosys added Rs 35,665.92 crore to its market valuation at Rs 7,80,062.35 crore.

ITC's valuation soared by Rs 35,363.32 crore to Rs 6,28,042.62 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped Rs 30,826.1 crore to Rs 15,87,598.71 crore and that of Bharti Airtel climbed Rs 30,282.99 crore to Rs 8,62,211.38 crore.