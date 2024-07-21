Mcap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms jumps Rs 2.1 trn; TCS, LIC sparkle

The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms jumped Rs 2,10,330.26 crore in a holiday-shorted last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Life Insurance Corporation of India emerging as the biggest gainers.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 85.31 points or 0.10 per cent. The 30-share BSE Sensex hit its new all-time high of 81,587.76 on Friday.

Stock markets were closed on Wednesday on account of Muharram.

From the top-10 group, the valuation of TCS zoomed Rs 42,639.16 crore to Rs 15,56,772.61 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) surged Rs 36,748.23 crore to Rs 7,01,695.24 crore.