Midcaps to outdo benchmarks in setting historic peak; 50% flash leadership

In the last three sessions, not only the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, but Nifty Bank index; which was considered to be the front runner, displayed signs of fatigue. All these three indices have tumbled close to a percentage point, while Nifty Midcap index is trading firmly, tracking it course to reach a new all-time high. The index is up 0.75 per cent during the same period.

The Nifty Midcap index is flaunting signs of robust bullishness and an irresistible sentiment that could set a new historic peak, ahead of domestic benchmark indices (The BSE Sensex and Nifty 50).