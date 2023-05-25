Nifty May F&O expiry: Index may break 18,200, faces resistance at 18,350

Among Calls, the highest open interest is seen at 18,400 Strike Price followed by 18,500 and 18,300. Notable OI build-up was seen at 18,350, 18,400 and 18,300 Calls on Wednesday.

Ahead of today's monthly expiry, the Nifty May series options PCR (Put-Call Ratio) stands at 0.87, indicating a fairly mixed bias among traders. The total open interest (OI) for Nifty May Calls is around 25.55 lakh, while the Nifty Puts OI stands around 22.24 lakh.