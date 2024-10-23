Mkt regulator Sebi mulls options to future switch for single stocks

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is working on a proposal to convert single stock options into futures contracts a day before expiry.

The proposal — on the lines of the model followed in the commodities market — is aimed at mitigating risk around physical settlement and payment of margins.

For the derivatives segment, all stock derivatives positions on the day of expiry have to be compulsorily physically settled. Market players said this potentially leads to systematic risk when out-of-the-money options suddenly turn into in-the-money on expiry day. When that happens, the option holder has to honour the physical settlement.

“If the position is large enough, then there could be potential risk that the option holders fail to bring in the cash or securities to honour the settlement,” said an expert. Under the proposal, all in-the-money options on the underlying stocks will be converted into futures contracts of the same underlying on the day prior to expiry (E-1). As a result, on expiry day, only futures trading will be allowed in single stocks. The resultant stock futures positions can be closed on expiry day or may be settled by delivery. An email sent to Sebi seeking confirmation of the proposal went unanswered.

On E-1, all long call or long put options will devolve into long or short positions, respectively, in the underlying future contracts. Likewise, all short call or short put positions will devolve into short or long positions, respectively. Currently, clearing corporations impose delivery margins in a staggered manner — with margin requirements going up as expiry nears. The new system won’t necessitate any change in the margin system and will also keep volatility in check. “The margin requirements are higher for traders holding the position till the end. Last day of the expiry, the margin requirement is the highest. Brokers also force their clients to square off their positions before expiry. The proposal to convert options into futures ahead of expiry will help address the margin issued and also help reduce volatility. Exchanges want to reduce the excessive volatility seen on the expiry day,” said Chandan Taparia, head - technical & derivatives research, Motilal Oswal.