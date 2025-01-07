Mobikwik share price up 8% ahead of Q2 results; here's what you should know

One Mobikwik Systems shares gained 7.7 per cent in Tuesday's trade on BSE, logging an intraday high at Rs 601.35 per share. The buying was seen ahead of the company announcing its September quarter results.

Around 9:45 AM, Mobikwik share price was up 4.82 per cent at Rs 585 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.53 per cent at 78,375.77. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 4,501.53 crore. The 52-week high of the stock stood at Rs 698.3 per share and the 52-week low of the stock stood at Rs 439.2 per share.

Mobikwik is slated to announce its Q2 results today. Shares of the company were listed on bourses on December 18, 2024, with a 58.51 per cent premium over the IPO allotment price of Rs 279 on BSE at Rs 442.25 apiece.

ALSO READ: Mobikwik shares list at 58% premium on BSE, NSE; follow IPO GMP trend On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Mobikwik shares were listed at Rs 440, reflecting a premium of 57.7 per cent per share against the issue price. Currently, the stock trading at Rs 583.9 per share has gained over 109 per cent from its issue price.

Mobikwik financial performance

In FY24, Mobikwik had recorded a net revenue of Rs 875 crore as compared to Rs 539 crore in FY23 which implied a growth of 62.2 per cent. Its profit before tax (PBT) came in at Rs 14 crore in FY24 as compared to a loss of 81 crore in FY23.

Also Read

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) in FY24 stood at Rs 22 crore as compared to an Ebitda loss of Rs 78 crore in FY23. Ebitda margin stood at 2.5 per cent in FY24 as compared to -14.4 per cent in FY23.

What analysts recommend on Mobikwik?

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about the stock as they think the company is not fundamentally strong.

ALSO READ: Mobikwik Q2 results: Should you buy stock ahead of nos? What analysts say "Investors should wait and watch the Q2 results. The company doesn't seem very strong fundamentally," said Astha Jain, senior research analyst, Hem Securities Ltd.

MobiKwik is a digital banking platform, offering a wide range of financial products for both consumers and merchants, including payments, digital credit, and investments. As a technology-first company, it leverages big data analytics and deep data science (including machine learning) to continuously delight users and merchants on its platform. Founded in 2009 by Bipin Preet Singh and Upasana Taku, MobiKwik has 161 million registered users who can make payments for all their daily life needs, including utility bills, eCommerce shopping, food delivery, and shopping at large retail chains, mom & pop (kirana) stores, etc. across a 4.3 million strong merchant network.