Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Here's why Ashoka Buildcon shares jumped 5% in trade on January 7; details

Here's why Ashoka Buildcon shares jumped 5% in trade on January 7; details

The project is expected to be completed in 910 days, including monsoon, Ashoka Buildcon said

share market stock market trading
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 9:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ashoka Buildcon share price: Construction engineering major Ashoka Buildcon shares rose up to 4.71 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 290.90 per share on Tuesday, January 7, 2025. 
 
The rise in Ashoka Buildcon share price came after the company announced that Ashoka Bowaichandi Guskara Road Private Limited (SPV), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has executed a Concession Agreement with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the development of 4 lane economic corridor in West Bengal under Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM). 
 
In an exchange filing, the company said, “Ashoka Buildcon Limited informs that Ashoka Bowaichandi Guskara Road Private Limited (SPV), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has executed a Concession Agreement with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on January 06, 2025, for the Project viz. “for Development of 4 lane Economic Corridor from Bowaichandi to Guskara-Katwa Road Section Km 89.814 to Km 133.000 of NH 116A (Package-3) in the state of West Bengal under Hybrid Annuity Mode.”
 
Under the terms of the project, the company will be responsible for the development of 4 lane Economic Corridor from Bowaichandi to Guskara-Katwa Road Section Km 89.814 to Km 133.000 of NH 116A (Package-3) in West Bengal.
 
The SPV has been incorporated as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company for the execution of this Project as per requirement of the Concession Agreement, Ashoka Buildcon said in a statement. 
 
The accepted bid price for the project was Rs 1,391 crore.

Also Read

CLSA 2025 India portfolio: TaMo, NTPC, Nestle, Britannia in; HDFC Bank out

Stocks to Watch, Jan 7, 2025: Coal India, Mobikwik, Nuvoco Vistas, Airtel

Jubilant FoodWorks share rallies 4.9%, hits 52-week high post Q3 update

Jai Corp, Zaggle, Kitex, CSL from BSE SmallCap freeze in lower circuits

Buzzing stock: Aegis Logistics soars 14% in weak market on heavy volume

 
The project is expected to be completed in 910 days, including monsoon, Ashoka Buildcon said.
 
About Ashoka Buildcon
 
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd specialises in construction and infrastructure development, operating on an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) and BOT (Build, Operate, Transfer) basis. The company is also involved in producing and selling Ready Mix Concrete (RMC). As a Fortune India 500 company, Ashoka Buildcon is a leading player in India's highway development sector.
 
The company operates as an integrated entity across EPC, BOT, and HAM (Hybrid Annuity Model) projects. Its key segments include Highways & Bridges, Power (EPC), Railway Works, Buildings (EPC), City Gas Distribution, and Smart Infrastructure. With experience in executing or currently handling 41 Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects, Ashoka Buildcon has a broad footprint across more than 20 states in India.
 
The market capitalisation of the company is Rs 8,065.18 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.
 
At 9:18 AM, shares of Ashoka Buildcon were trading 3.78 per cent higher at Rs 288.30 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.38 per cent higher at 78,259.70 levels.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex opens 340 pts higher at 78,300; Nifty at 23,720; Oil, Cons dur lead

Quadrant Future Tek IPO opens today: GMP up 72%; Should you subscribe?

Market Today: FY25 GDP; Quadrant, Capital Infra IPOs; Indo Farm IPO listing

Premium

Analysts remain optimistic on FMCG major ITC post hotel arm spin-off

Mobikwik Q2 results: Should you buy stock ahead of nos? What analysts say

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE NSENSE Nifty50 benchmark indexIndian stock exchangesMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNifty50Indian equitiesAshoka Buildcon

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story