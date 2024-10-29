Motilal Oswal Fin logs record profit of Rs 1.2K cr; ABSL AMC net up 36%

ABSL AMC net surges 36% to Rs 240 crore Aditya Birla Sun Life (ABSL) Asset Management Company (AMC) on Monday reported a 36 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in the net pro - fit for the previous quarter (Q2) at Rs 240 crore.

Total revenue went up 33 per cent in the same period to Rs 520 crore, the AMC said. During the quarter, ABSL AMC's average assets under man - a gement (AUM), which also includes the alternate assets, stood at Rs 4 trillion, the firm stated. The equity mutual fund quarterly AUM increased by 39 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1.8 trillion. - BS REPORTER KFin Tech profit up 46% at Rs 89 crore

Financial services firm KFin Technologies on Monday said its profit in the second quarter (Q2) stood at Rs 89 crore, up 46 per cent from the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 34 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 280 crore. For the first half (H1) of financial year 2024-2025 (FY25), net profit rose 50 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 157 crore, the company said. It provides services and solutions to capital market firms including asset managers and corporate issuers across asset classes. BS REPORTER