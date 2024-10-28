DIIs pour Rs 4.6 trn in equities during Samvat 2080; highest-ever on record

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have pumped in a record Rs 4.6 trillion in equities during Samvat 2080 and is the highest amount ever invested by them in any Samvat, data shows. The strong inflow made up for tepid flows of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), who invested a net Rs 90,956 crore in Indian equities during this period.

There has been a structural change (since Covid) as to how retail investors approach the stock markets, according to U R Bhat, co-founder and director at Alphaniti Fintech as they are more comfortable investing directly and via mutual funds.

"Mutual fund and insurance players are flushed with investor’s money, and are pushing this corpus into the markets. This trend will sustain in Samvat 2081, too. FPI selling, on the other hand, is purely tactical and is likely to reverse soon," Bhat believes.

Meanwhile, Samvat 2080 saw Indian equities soaring to new highs with the Nifty 50 surpassing the milestone of 26,000 for the first time ever and made a new high of 26,277 in September 2024.

Despite the recent correction of 8 per cent from the top, Nifty and Sensex have given a return of 24.5 per cent and 22.3 per cent, respectively, in Samvat 2080 so far. Their best performance was in Samvat 2077, post Covid, when the Nifty and Sensex had surged 40.2 per cent and 37.6 per cent, respectively. Back then, DIIs had pumped in Rs 3.2 trillion into the equity markets, data shows.

The broader equity markets, however, stole the show and outperformed the benchmark indices in Samvat 2080, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 index surging 35.7 per cent and 33.5 per cent, respectively.

In Samvat 2079, the midcap and small index had gained 32.7 per cent and 38.4 per cent, respectively. Their best performance was in Samvat 2077, when the midcap and small indexes had zoomed 70 per cent and 80 per cent, respectively.

While domestic growth is slowing, India, according to Rahul Arora chief executive officer for institutional equities at Nirmal Bang, will likely still be the fastest growing large economy in the next one year.

"As a result, it is unlikely to underperform other emerging markets, and we expect it to remain a relative outperformer. A US presidency focused on growth and supportive of markets may lead to some underperformance vis-a-vis the US; however, overall buoyant equity markets in the US bode well for global equities," Arora said.

The road ahead

The stock price of 48 companies from the Nifty 500 pack including Trent, Zomato, Dixon Technologies, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, BSE, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), PB Fintech, Rail Vikas Nigam, Cochin Shipyard and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders more-than-doubled during Samvat 2080.

As a strategy, investors, according to Arora, must keep ‘dry powder ready’ for investment in case the markets decline further.

“Recoveries in a market flush with liquidity are likely to be swift, hence we have been recommending accumulating good franchises with strong fundamentals on dips. We would still recommend maintaining some dry powder to deploy at favourable price points but cash levels shouldn’t exceed 5-7 per cent,” he said.

Going ahead, analysts at Motilal Oswal Securities expect sectors linked to domestic structural and cyclical themes to do well. The brokerage firm is positive on financials, consumption, industrials, technology, and healthcare sectors.